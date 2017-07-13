The Hartford Expands Management Liability Coverage to Nonprofits

The Hartford has expanded its flagship management liability offering, Private Choice Premier, to include management liability coverage integrated with risk management services for nonprofit organizations.

Private Choice Premier for nonprofits offers coverage to protect against:

Directors, officers and entity liability – Claims against everyday management and business decisions by directors and officers of an organization;

Employment practices liability – Costly employment-related lawsuits such as wrongful termination or discrimination;

Fiduciary liability – Losses from claims alleging breach of fiduciary duty;

Fidelity/crime – Losses incurred as a result of fraudulent acts or theft by employees and more; and

Kidnap & ransom/extortion in the U.S. and abroad.

Other comprehensive coverage options for nonprofits include:

Crisis management public relations reimbursement;

Workplace violence expense;

Increased wage and hour claim defense coverage; and

Expense coverage for cyber breaches.

Private Choice Premier for nonprofits will be available for trade/professional associations, chambers of commerce, libraries, foundations and charities, museums and more. It will also utilize HFP Pronto, an agent portal that offers a streamlined submission process with the ability to create quotes and request binding with the support of eSignature capabilities online.