Marsh Hires deLaricheliere to Lead U.S. Banking and Capital Markets Practice

Marsh has hired Alex deLaricheliere to lead its U.S. Banking and Capital Markets Practice.

In this newly created role, deLaricheliere is responsible for ensuring that Marsh delivers its risk advisory and transactional services to the firm’s banking and capital markets clients across the U.S. He is based in Marsh’s New York office and reports to Eugene (Tripp) Sheehan, Marsh’s U.S. Financial Institutions Industry leader.

deLaricheliere joins Marsh from Goldman Sachs & Co., where he spent the last 10 years serving as a vice president in the Corporate Insurance Management department. He began his career as an underwriter in the financial institution practices of AIG and then Chubb.

Marsh is a global leader in insurance broking and risk management and a wholly owned subsidiary of Marsh & McLennan Companies, a global professional services firm offering clients advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people.

Source: Marsh