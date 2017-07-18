Travelers Launches Usage-Based Insurance App for Personal Auto Customers

The Travelers Companies, Inc. has launched IntelliDrive smartphone app, which gives customers insights into their driving habits and get auto insurance priced according to how they drive.

Customers who use the app and drive safely can save up to 20 percent and will receive feedback that can help improve their driving and savings. The IntelliDrive app is now available in Minnesota and Nevada, with more states anticipated to be added later this year.

“Our new app promotes safe driving by making people aware of their driving habits — whether it is hard braking or accelerating too quickly,” said Elaine Montgomery-Baisden, chief underwriting officer of Personal Insurance at Travelers. “IntelliDrive provides personalized auto insurance pricing, rewards our customers for good driving behavior and ultimately can lead to safer roads for everyone.”

Travelers is partnering with TrueMotion, a provider of smartphone usage-based insurance technology, to implement the IntelliDrive app. Analysis of driving data from millions of trips by TrueMotion users shows that when drivers receive a score and tips about their actual driving behavior, they take steps to become safer drivers.

IntelliDrive will capture driving information for all enrolled drivers in the household for 90 days and determine an overall score. Renewal premiums will be based on that score. New customers receive up to a 5 percent discount for enrolling in IntelliDrive.

The Travelers Companies, Inc. is a provider of property casualty insurance for auto, home and business.