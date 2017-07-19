Norman-Spencer Agency Adds Professional Liability Division

Norman-Spencer Agency, Inc., a national property and casualty insurance provider, has added a new Professional Liability Division. The division was established to provide Norman-Spencer’s appointed agents with a resource for all professional liability risks.

The Professional Liability Division will offer expertise in the areas of: architects & engineers; cyber; technology; financial institutions; lawyers; healthcare; management liability and miscellaneous professional lines.

National in scope, the Professional Liability Division represents a majority of the insurance carriers that focus on professional liability, including multiple exclusive or semi-exclusive program markets.

Coverages being provided include errors & omissions; directors & officers; employment practices liability; fiduciary; data breach and various other professional liability coverages available on primary, excess or project specific basis.

Norman-Spencer provides insurance services to clients and insurance buyers nationwide with over 10 proprietary in-house property and casualty insurance programs covering industries like marine, transportation, construction, watercraft and professional lines.