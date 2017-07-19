Farmers Names Fernandez to Head Business Insurance; Kappler to Lead Bristol West

Farmers Insurance has named new presidents for two of its key business units. Sharon Fernandez, most recently president of Bristol West Insurance, has been appointed president of Business Insurance at Farmers. In addition, Eric Kappler, previously head of product management at Bristol West, has been elevated to president of Bristol West.

Fernandez has a 27-year career in insurance. As president of Bristol West, she has helped implement a turnaround of the auto insurance carrier which now writes $1 billion in gross written premium. Prior to her role with Bristol West, she was leader of service operations at Farmers. In her new position, Fernandez will report to Jeff Dailey, chief executive officer of Farmers Group.

Kappler joined Bristol West in 2003 as a product manager, and has been with Farmers for 10 years. He will report to Steve Boshoven, president of Foremost Insurance.