Chubb Names Farrow Practice Leader for Life Sciences Industry in North America 

Chubb has named Lee Farrow as executive vice president and Life Sciences Industry practice leader for North America. In his new role, effective immediately, he will oversee the strategy, operations and underwriting of biotechnology, pharmaceutical, supplement, and medical device customers.

Farrow will continue to lead areas that produce and support Chubb’s Life Sciences business, including its specialty in insuring companies for their worldwide exposures and placing of local admitted clinical trial policies around the globe. Farrow has 20 years of experience in the insurance industry and has held positions in claims, underwriting and house counsel. Farrow joined ACE in 2002 and has served as senior vice president for Client Services and Business Development for the risk management unit ESIS and as senior vice president for Life Sciences. Prior to working at ACE, he ws with CA’s life sciences division.

He will report to Jim West, executive vice president, North America Industry practice leader.

Farrow succeeds Phil Fiscus, who has been appointed to deputy industry practices manager. Fiscus has more than 36 years of insurance industry experience. Fiscus also will report to West.

“After having established Life Sciences as one of Chubb’s most successful Industry Practices, Phil will utilize his experience, creativity and focus to assist in the build-out of new industry practices, and to broaden and strengthen our value proposition for existing industry practices including Life Sciences,” said West.

Stephen Harris, senior vice president, Chubb Life Sciences, will now have expanded responsibilities in overseeing Chubb’s Major Accounts customer segment within the Life Sciences industry practice. In this expanded role, he will report jointly to Farrow and Matt Merna, chief operating officer of Chubb’s North America Major Accounts division.