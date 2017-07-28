AmWINS Launches Site Pollution Liability Program for Small Auto Servicing Firms

AmWINS Program Underwriters has launched a new stand-alone site pollution liability program to offer a streamlined alternative for small auto servicing entities to obtain site pollution liability coverage.

The program, known as Dealer Pollution Advantage, is available nationally and is written on a non-admitted basis by a carrier rated A+ XV by A.M. Best Co.

According to Ben Francavilla, president of AmWINS Program Underwriters, the Dealer Pollution Advantage program fills a gap in the industry by addressing the needs of small auto servicing entities.

“Prior to this program, these businesses could only obtain limited add-on pollution liability coverage, which didn’t fully meet their needs, or a traditional pollution liability policy, which far exceeded their requirements and was very expensive,” Francavilla said.

Program highlights include the ability to honor previous carriers’ retroactive dates on new business, tail coverage, and flexible deductible options.

AmWINS Program Underwriters is a managing general agency within the Underwriting division of AmWINS Group, Inc., a global distributor of specialty insurance products and services.