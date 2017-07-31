New Side ‘A’ D&O Policy Available from Starr Companies

Starr Companies has introduced an enhanced Directors & Officers policy, providing additional protection for directors, officers, trustees, governors, management committee members or board of managers members for decisions made within the scope of their designated roles.

Often referred to as “Side ‘A’ Difference-in-Conditions (DIC),” the policy can provide coverage for a “DIC Event” and for instances in which an underlying insured fails or refuses to indemnify a covered person.

Starr’s Side ‘A’ policy features:

Broadened definition of an insured person;

Coverage for certain pre-claim investigations; and

Coverage for certain acts taken by controlling shareholders or those serving in the capacity of a fiduciary of an employee benefit plan.

The policy can be written as a lead “ground up” Side ‘A’ policy or a Side ‘A’ Excess Difference-in-Conditions and is part of a growing suite of financial lines products and services from Starr.

Starr Companies (Starr) is the worldwide marketing name for the operating insurance and travel assistance companies and subsidiaries of Starr International Company, Inc. and for the investment business of C.V. Starr & Co., Inc. and its subsidiaries.

Starr is an insurance and investment organization with a presence on five continents; through its operating insurance companies, Starr provides property, casualty, and accident & health insurance products as well as a range of specialty coverages including aviation, marine, energy and excess casualty insurance.