Hartford’s Boyd Assumes Second Role as Head of Personal Lines Agency Channel

The Hartford has appointed Mary Boyd as head of the Personal Lines agency channel in addition to her current role as head of the Personal Lines direct channel. In this expanded role, she will be responsible for strengthening alignment across the business while continuing to maintain the company’s individual channel focus.

Boyd was named head of the direct channel in July 205. She joined the company from ACE Private Risk Services, where she held several positions since 2010. From 2006 to 2-10 she was a managing director for Explorer Insurance Co., where she helped engineer the insurer’s turnaround.

In addition, Molly Rondeau has joined The Hartford as head of Personal Lines agency sales, reporting to Boyd.

Rondeau joins The Hartford from Nationwide Private Client where she served as senior vice president of national distribution, sales, marketing, underwriting and risk solutions. Previously, she held positions at Fireman’s Fund.

The Hartford’s Personal Lines segment provides automobile, homeowners and personal umbrella coverages.