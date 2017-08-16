CNA’s Sandelands Returns to Chubb as Commercial Lines Customarq Product Manager

Chubb has named Barbara Sandelands executive vice president and Customarq Package product manager for its Commercial Insurance division in North America. In this newly created role, she will be responsible for profit and loss, product and system development, and distribution management of the company’s Customarq package policy, which offers property and liability insurance to middle market clients in the United States and Canada.

Sandelands has three decades of insurance industry experience. She joins Chubb from CNA where she served as senior vice president of Underwriting Services since 2016. Prior to that role, she served as Chubb’s Workers’ Compensation Manager for its Commercial Insurance division, from 2013 to 2016. She joined Chubb in 1984 and during the course of her career has held a number of underwriting and managerial positions with the company, including general liability manager, quality assurance specialist/property rewrite manager and Customarq Project lead.

Sandelands will be based in Whitehouse Station, N.J., and will report to Paul Lewis, executive vice president, chief underwriting officer for Commercial Insurance.