Industrial Insurer HDI Global Forms Excess Surplus Lines Carrier

Industrial insurer HDI Global Insurance Co. (HDI) has formed an excess and surplus lines subsidiary, HDI Specialty Insurance Co.

The new platform will “bring European expertise and solutions” to the alternative energy, private public partnerships (P3s), and design-build construction markets, according to Jim Clark, president and chief underwriting officer of HDI Specialty.

The announcement said HDI Specialty is part of the organization’s “strategy to respond to the needs of its international and domestic clients and will be the platform for tailored, speed to market products and coverage for customers with unique risk profiles.”

Dr. Lothar Becker, CEO of both HDI Global Insurance Co. and HDI Specialty, said the expansion into the E&S market compliments the company’s focus on insurance for industrial clients.

HDI Global SE, with its headquarters in Germany, is part of Talanx Group, which also owns Hannover Re and other re/insurance and financial services brands.

In the United States, HDI Global SE operates with its subsidiary, HDI Global Insurance Co., a commercial property/casualty insurer headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and is licensed in all 50 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

HDI Specialty was incorporated in Illinois in February, according to Illinois Department of Insurance records.

