Maxum’s Lucas Joins Everest Re to Head U.S. Casualty Facultative Programs

Darwin Lucas has joined Everest Reinsurance Co. as vice president and head of U.S. Casualty Programs for all general casualty and professional liability lines of coverage within the Facultative Reinsurance division. He will be managing the division’s program portfolio and developing broader relationships with reinsurance trading partners.

Most recently, Darwin was senior vice president of the Programs Division at Maxum Specialty Insurance Group, which last year was acquired by The Hartford. Prior to that, he was president of two separate national wholesale brokerage firms that offered programs, underwriting and brokerage services: Regional Excess Underwriters and Insential, both in Dallas. Earlier in his career, he was with RISC (now part of HUB International).

Everest Reinsurance Co. provides reinsurance to property/casualty insurers in both the U.S. and international markets.