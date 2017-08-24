Employee Embezzlement Schemes Often Carried Out Over Years

Nearly 25 percent of employee thefts involve large-scale losses of more than $1 million and 29 percent are carried out over five or more years.

According to a study on embezzlement by specialist insurer Hiscox, high-loss cases often result from schemes that repeatedly divert small sums of money over time, making them difficult to detect. These schemes typically go on for years. The average loss for cases that continued for five years or more was $2.2 million, and for cases lasting 10 years or more, the average loss was $5.4 million.

The 2017 Hiscox Embezzlement Study found that U.S. businesses victimized by employee theft lost an average of $1.13 million last year. Small and mid-sized companies (fewer than 500 employees) continue to be disproportionally victimized by employee theft, representing approximately 68 percent of cases.

Funds theft is the most common embezzlement scheme, used in more than one-third of all cases, followed by check fraud (22%). Funds theft is most commonly perpetrated by women (56%) while 70 percent of check fraud cases occurred at companies with fewer than 100 employees.

This is the third annual Hiscox Embezzlement Study, which examines employee theft cases that were active in the U.S. federal court system in 2016.

“There is a necessary level of trust between employees and their employer that is required of successful businesses,” said Doug Karpp, Crime & Fidelity product head at Hiscox. “When there is a breach in that trust because an employee or executive steals, it can have a significant impact on the entire organization both financially and emotionally. Business owners and executives need to make the shift from blind trust to intelligent trust to ensure they are able to spot and prevent employee theft.”

The Risk Markers

Although there is no “typical” embezzler, the Hiscox report points to several common characteristics of white collar criminals, including:

the median age of a perpetrator is 48 years old;

slightly more women than men commit this type of crime (51% vs. 49%, respectively); and

finance and accounting are the most common job functions of embezzlers (37%).

According to the Hiscox analysis, embezzlers do not discriminate when picking their targets – businesses of all sizes and industries may be impacted. Although large companies (500 employees or more) experience fewer instances of embezzlement (24% of cases), they tend to suffer a higher median loss compared to small and mid-sized businesses ($452,025 vs. $289,864).

According to the study, financial services continues to account for the highest number of cases of employee theft (18%) of any industry examined. Financial services also takes the lead for the highest total loss across industries, at more than $120 million for the year.

Warning Signs

Many business owners blame themselves for allowing theft to happen under their watch, but the warning signs are often subtle.

“Perpetrators of embezzlement typically need three things to get away with a crime — means, motive and opportunity,” said Karpp. “Business owners and executives should aim to understand the warning signs and common schemes of an embezzler in order to identify areas where they can tighten security and implement controls to manage their exposure.”

Hiscox has identified five common characteristics to watch for: