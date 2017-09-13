Chubb Names Capparelli as North America Global Casualty Executive VP

Chubb has appointed Lou Capparelli as executive vice president of its Global Casualty business unit, which provides a full range of domestic and foreign casualty insurance coverage offerings to large national and multinational companies within the company’s North America Major Accounts division.

Capparelli, in this expanded new role, will have overall responsibility of the day-to-day operations for Chubb’s global casualty coverage, services and technology offerings. The field operations and core underwriting functions responsible for delivering Chubb Global Casualty’s product suite will report to Capparelli. He will report to Matt Merna, chief operating officer, Chubb North America Major Accounts, and will be based in New York City.

Capparelli joined ACE Group in 2002 prior to the acquisition of Chubb in 2016. He most recently served as executive vice president of Chubb Global Casualty’s Field Operations.