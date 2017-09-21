Insurance Industry Foundation Opens Charity Fund for Hurricane Irma Victims

The Insurance Industry Charitable Foundation (IICF), a nonprofit organization for insurance industry charitable giving, has launched a new disaster relief fund to assist the millions affected by the catastrophic damage of Hurricane Irma.

IICF says the need for assistance is extensive and widespread, with thousands of people still displaced and in emergency shelters in Florida, and hundreds of thousands without electricity from flooding in South Carolina through Jacksonville to the devastation in the Florida Keys and U.S. Virgin Islands.

“IICF board members, volunteers and supporters have been pledging their generous support for those in Florida and beyond, just as they stepped up immediately to help in Texas following Hurricane Harvey,” said Bill Ross, CEO, Insurance Industry Charitable Foundation. “With Hurricane Irma following so closely behind Harvey, there is unprecedented need for support of the community at large, and those involved with theIICF have answered the call without hesitation.”

IICF earlier established its Hurricane Harvey Disaster Relief Fund following the devastation wrought by that storm in late August, and to date, has raised more than $400,000 to help the affected communities – through both company contributions and individual donations from 1,000 insurance professionals

Donations can be made to the IICF Hurricane Irma Disaster Relief Fund.

The IICF Hurricane Harvey Disaster Relief Fund also remains open to contributions.

While raising relief funds following both catastrophic hurricanes, IICF is also working to identify local nonprofit organizations providing direct assistance in greater Houston and other Texas communities.

IICF said it will report on the total of all donations made through these two relief funds and contributions by the entire industry. Millions in initial contributions to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts have been pledged by the insurance industry collectively so far, with most employee giving and company matching programs still in progress.

Established in 1994, IICF has contributed $28.7 million in community grants, along with more than 240,500 volunteer hours, to hundreds of charities and nonprofit organizations, reinvesting in local communities where funds are raised for maximum impact.