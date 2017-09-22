General Star Names 4 to New Primary Casualty Specialist Team

General Star Management Co. has crated a new Primary Casualty Specialist Team within the Casualty Brokerage Division. The new team will consist of Maria Manuli (Primary practice leader), Ed Felcyn, Michelle Yoshida and Brianna Gatto.

Manuli is vice president and Primary Practice leader and located in the New York area. She has been with General Star since 2002.

Felcyn, also a vice president, is an experienced excess and surplus lines specialist out of Los Angeles, he has been with General Star since 2000.

Yoshida is a casualty underwriter in the New York office; she has bene with the company since 2013.

Gatto is also a casualty underwriter, out of Chicago, and has been with the insurer since 2015.

Cole Palmer, senior vice president and Casualty and Professional Brokerage Division manager for General Star, said the firm is interested in growing its primary casualty business with its wholesale brokers.

Underwritten by General Star’s Casualty Division, primary coverage will be written on a non-admitted basis by General Star Indemnity Co.

General Star is a wholly-owned subsidiary of General Reinsurance Corp., a member of the Berkshire Hathaway family of companies.