Starr Adds Commercial Auto Coverage for Aviation Insureds

Starr Companies has added commercial auto coverage for aviation insureds.

Auto coverage is available on an ‘any auto’ basis for fleets owned by companies operating in the aviation industry when purchased along with other insurance coverages. Aviation operations include, but are not limited to: fixed base operators, MRO shops, aircraft operators – fixed and rotor wing fleets, airports and flight schools.

The coverage is in addition to hull and liability, aviation product liability, airport liability and workers compensation coverages Starr offers to aviation companies.

Starr Companies (Starr) is the worldwide marketing name for the operating insurance and travel assistance companies and subsidiaries of Starr International Company, Inc. and for the investment business of C.V. Starr & Co., Inc. and its subsidiaries. Through its operating insurance companies, Starr provides property, casualty, and accident & health insurance products as well as a range of specialty coverages including aviation, marine, energy and excess casualty insurance.