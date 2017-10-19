Wells Media Names Simpson to Senior Strategist Post for Branded Content, Research

Wells Media Group has named Pamela Simpson to the position of senior strategist, Branded Content and Research.

In this new role, Simpson will work collaboratively with the company’s marketing and production teams to coordinate content projects for Wells Media clients. She will implement the overall content strategy on Wells brands’ Research & Trends platforms as well as approve all sponsored content for quality.

Wells Media is publisher of Insurance Journal, Claims Journal and Carrier Management.

Simpson is the co-founder of cyber security incident response software company 9yahds, and also founded the consulting firm Extra Day. Her diverse management background in the software and financial industries includes marketing, consulting and research. Simpson is also the author of two books.

She holds a BS in Marketing and Communications from Babson College and an MBA from the Isenberg School of Management at the University of Massachusetts.

“We were fortunate to work with Pam for several months on a freelance basis and she’s been a great asset to both the marketing and content teams,” said Julie Tinney, chief marketing officer, Wells Media Group. “More and more of our clients are adding whitepapers, webinars, surveys, polls, blogs and custom audio and video to their marketing mix. It’s sometimes challenging. Pam is available to help clients with the content strategy to make these products successful.”