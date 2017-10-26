New Online Weather Insurance Program Available from Abacus Insurance Brokers

Abacus Insurance Brokers, Inc., a Los Angeles-based program manager that distributes specialty insurance products online, has launched an online weather insurance program.

The program provides weather insurance on a national basis through an “A” rated, admitted carrier. The offering includes coverage for special events and film productions. The weather perils offered include rain accumulation, rain free/dry hours, snow accumulation, temperature, wind, visibility, cloud cover and sunshine.

The program is distributed online through the Abacus broker network with real time quoting, issuance and servicing.

Abacus programs are available nationwide through a network of over 4,000 retail insurance brokers.