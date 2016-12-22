Oklahoma Near the Bottom in U.S. Health Rankings, High in Uninsured

Oklahoma ranks ahead of just four states in overall health, according to a report by the United Health Foundation’s America’s Health Rankings.

Oklahoma ranks No. 46 in the report released, one spot worse than in 2015, ahead of only Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi.

Researchers cited a high prevalence of smoking, a high rate of premature deaths and a high percentage of the population, 15 percent, without health insurance.

Oklahoma is one of about 20 states that haven’t expanded Medicaid to include more low-income adults, a key provision of the Affordable Care Act, which is strongly opposed in Oklahoma by detractors who refer to it as “Obamacare.”

The report says Oklahoma has the fifth-worst rate in the U.S. of infant mortality; seventh-worst rate of cancer deaths; eighth-worst rate of obesity; ninth-worst rate of diabetes; and is third worst in heart disease related deaths.

The report did show a low rate of adults who drink to excess, a low rate of whooping cough and a small difference in health based on education.

Oklahoma Health Commissioner Dr. Terry Cline told The Oklahoman that improvement is being seen in some areas, but other states are improving at a higher pace.

“Oklahoma is facing many of the same challenges that are affecting the entire nation — obesity, physical inactivity, drug overdose deaths, cardiovascular deaths and an increase in premature deaths,” Cline said.

The state has one of the highest adult smoking rates, 22 percent — despite the efforts of multiple state health agencies. Cline said his agency will focus in the next legislative session on passing policies to change that.

“One vital area for improvement is reduction of cigarette use in our state, which is why we are proposing a $1.50 per pack increase — most likely the single most important thing we can do to improve our state’s health and ranking,” Cline said.

Copyright 2016 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.