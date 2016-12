For the first quarter of 2017, the Texas Department of Insurance, Division of Workers’ Compensation has set at 4.41 percent any interest or discount provided for in the state’s workers’ comp statutes.

The new rate is effective Jan. 1 through March 31, 2017, and is up slightly compared with the previous quarter. The rate in effect for Oct. 1 through Dec. 31, 2016, was 4.11 percent.

Source: Texas Department of Insurance, Division of Workers’ Compensation