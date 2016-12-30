Texas Feed Manufacturer Fined Nearly $92K for Health, Safety Violations

Thomas Moore Feed in Navasota, Texas, has been cited by federal safety officials for repeat and serious health and safety violations. Proposed penalties total $91,911.

Federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) investigators inspected the feed manufacturer’s facility on Aug. 24, 2016. Safety and health investigators found the employer failed repeatedly to guard machinery and protect employees against fall and grain dust hazards.

OSHA’s Houston North Area office cited the employer for eight serious violations and two repeat violations. The agency cited the animal feed manufacturer for similar violations in February 2015.

Thomas Moore Feed specializes in manufacturing animal feed and employs approximately 47 employees. The company has 15 business days from receipt of its citations to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director, or contest the citations and penalties before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.

Source: OSHA