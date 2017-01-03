Texas Surplus Lines Office Changes Acronym to SLTX

The Surplus Lines Stamping Office of Texas has changed its acronym to SLTX. The stamping office formerly branded itself with the SLSOT acronym.

The office unveiled its new logo at the Texas Surplus Lines Association (TSLA) annual meeting in November. It is part of a communications initiative to modernize and establish a consistent brand identity across platforms involving the excess and surplus lines industry.

Earlier this year, SLTX began the initiative by redefining the company’s mission and vision statements. Directly stated, the SLTX mission is “To provide our business partners with meaningful data, analysis, and educational resources to empower their decisions.”

SLTX strives to serve as a resource for those involved in the surplus lines market, and the goal of the communications initiative is to establish consistency and improve ease of use and understanding for all users.

During 2017, SLTX will update its web domain to conform with rebranding for improved usability for visitors. The SLTX website will require a new domain name, and as a result, staff email addresses will be transitioned during the first quarter of 2017 to ensure consistency with the new web address.

In the interim, SLTX contact and phone information will remain the same.

Source: SLTX