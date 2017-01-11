Argo Surety Names Layman VP, Chief Underwriting Officer

Argo Surety, a Houston-based member of Argo Group International Holdings Ltd., has appointed David M. Layman as vice president and chief underwriting officer (CUO) of Contract Surety.

Layman will be responsible for managing the company’s contract surety portfolio, establishing contract surety underwriting guidelines, and recruiting and staffing a contract underwriting team made up of professionals in several strategic cities in the U.S.

Layman comes to Argo Surety with almost three decades of surety experience in underwriting and managing contract surety portfolios, as well as involvement on the agency side of the business. Previously, Layman served as president and founder of Layman Surety Services, a contract surety agency based in San Antonio, Texas.

Prior to founding Layman Surety Services, he served as vice president – senior manager, Contract Surety at NAS Surety/Swiss Re from 2002 to 2014. Preceding his time at NAS Surety/Swiss Re, he worked at Reliance Surety.

Argo Surety writes on Argonaut Insurance Company (AIC) paper, which is A (Excellent) by A.M. Best

Source: Argo Surety