Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner Backs Plan for Rural Health Care

Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner John D. Doak is calling attention to a new effort to combat health issues in rural Oklahoma after attending the Rural Health Leadership Summit hosted by the OSU Center for Health Sciences (OSU-CHS).

At the Jan. 10 event, OSU-CHS officials introduced Project ECHO, an effort to use technology to address addiction, mental health, women’s health, HIV/AIDS and obesity in rural Oklahoma.

“Oklahomans in every corner of the state deserve high-quality health care,” Doak said in a statement released by his office. “Location shouldn’t impact a patient’s level of treatment. The ECHO Project will address several health challenges in rural Oklahoma including a shortage of doctors, higher rates of chronic diseases, and transportation. This revolutionary program will improve the lives of countless Oklahomans.”

ECHO, which stands for Extension for Community Health Outcomes, was first developed at the University of New Mexico in 2003. Through Project ECHO, primary care doctors are linked to expert specialist teams at an academic hub. Through education, training and collaboration, they manage patient cases together. Doctors also use video conferencing to consult with patients directly. Project ECHO operates more than 90 hubs worldwide covering more than 45 diseases and conditions.

Dr. Kayse Shrum, OSU-CHS president, stated that the program looks “forward to partnering with clinics, health systems, community agencies and providers in rural Oklahoma to increase their specialty care capacity so that they can treat their patients locally instead of having to refer them out to urban areas.”

Terri White, commissioner of the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, also participated in the Summit.

Source: Oklahoma Department of Insurance