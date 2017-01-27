Oklahoma to Host Public Meetings on Health Care, Insurance Reform

The Oklahoma Insurance Department announced it will host a series of town hall meetings across the state to discuss health care reform. Citizens are encouraged to attend and offer their suggestions.
In a statement, Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner John D. Doak said the department wants “to hear from Oklahomans to learn what changes they’d like to see when it comes to health care. … We will take those reform recommendations to federal lawmakers so our voice is heard when the replacement plan is put together.”
Those who cannot attend in person may submit their feedback online at www.oid.ok.gov.
Health Care Town Hall Schedule
- January 27 – Enid
- Enid Public Library
- 120 W. Maine St.
- 12:00-2:00 p.m.
- January 30 – Durant
- Southeastern Oklahoma State University
- Hallie McKinney Building Ballroom
- 416 University Blvd.
- 12:00-2:00 p.m.
- January 31 – Tulsa
- Tulsa Central Library
- 400 Civic Center
- 12:00-2:00 p.m.
- February 6 – Norman
- Norman Public Library
- 225 N. Webster Ave.
- 11:30-2:30 p.m.
- February 6 – Oklahoma City
- Francis Tuttle Technology Center, Portland Campus
- 3500 NW 150th St.
- 5:30-8:30 p.m.
- February 7 – Bartlesville
- Bartlesville Public Library
- 600 S. Johnstone Ave.
- 2:00-4:00 p.m.
Source: Oklahoma Insurance Department