Texas Stamping Office Updates Eligible Surplus Lines Insurers List

The Surplus Lines Stamping Office of Texas (SLTX) has identified the following changes to the Texas the list of eligible surplus lines insurers in the state.

Approved eligible insurers effective Jan. 1, 2017 include alien insurers Lloyd’s of London Syndicate 2988, Lloyd’s of London Syndicate 5886 and W. R. Berkley Europe A.G.

Name changes effective Jan. 1 include:

AmTrust International Underwriters LTD changed to AmTrust International Underwriters, DAC

StarStone Insurance PLC changed to StarStone Insurance SE

Great Lakes Reinsurance (UK) SE changed to Great Lakes Insurance SE

A current list of surplus lines eligible insurers can be found at the SLTX website.

Source: SLTX