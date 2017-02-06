Deadline Extended for Louisiana NFIP Policyholders Affected by August Flood

Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon says the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has granted an additional 90-day extension of an important deadline for National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) policyholders affected by the August flood.

The program normally requires policyholders to file a Proof of Loss within 60 days of the date of loss. FEMA’s extension brings the total time to file the form up to 270 days (approximately nine months) after the damage.

“There is no question as to the absolute necessity of this extension. We’ve heard from many distressed homeowners in the process of rebuilding who have been hard pressed to find contractors, have the work completed and meet the approaching deadline,” Donelon said in Louisiana Department of Insurance release. “While the extension is good news, I also want to urge policyholders to closely review their policy provisions, as missing a deadline to submit mandatory documentation can result in real hardship.”

According to FEMA, a total of nearly 30,000 claims have been filed and more than $2.3 billion has been paid on all claims in Louisiana so far. The average payment for a closed claim is about $85,000.

The LDI offers the following tips on filing a supplemental Proof of Loss form:

If you discover more damage to your property after you have submitted your initial Proof of Loss, promptly notify your insurance adjuster that you are requesting additional payment. You will need to submit a supplemental claim and Proof of Loss form.

If you are filing a supplemental Proof of Loss, your submitted package may include paid receipts or invoices for completed repairs as well as updated estimates.

Know the difference between replacement cost and actual cash value and what your specific policy entitles you to in the case of a loss. Replacement cost covers the cost to purchase a comparable item new, while actual cash value depreciates damaged items and covers what the item is worth at the time of loss.

Check your policy. If you are an NFIP policyholder who had damage to your principal residence and you were insured to at least 80 percent of the building’s replacement cost, you may be reimbursed the Replacement Cost Value for the damaged structure.

In order to recover the replacement cost value, you will need to file a supplemental claim by the deadline.

If you need help with the form you can call the NFIP Claims Call Center at 1-800-621-3362 for assistance.

It’s important to understand that filing an initial Proof of Loss and supplemental Proof of Loss is necessary even after filing a claim for your flood damage. The Proof of Loss is a sworn statement of the amount a policyholder is claiming including necessary supporting documentation. The form must contain the specific details required by the Standard Flood Insurance Policy. This document substantiates the insurance claim and is required before the NFIP can make payment.

