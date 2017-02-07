Texas Offers Grace Period for Workers’ Comp Reporting

The Texas Division of Workers’ Compensation (DWC) is offering a temporary grace period to those employers who have not met workers’ compensation reporting requirements in the past — allowing them to report between Feb. 1 and April 30 without any penalties.

Texas employers that do not provide workers’ compensation insurance must submit two types of forms to the DWC: DWC Form-005, Employer Notice of No Coverage or Termination of Coverage and DWC Form-007, Employer’s Report of Non-covered Employee’s Occupational Injury or Disease.

Form-005 notifies DWC that an employer has opted out of the workers’ compensation system or terminated coverage.

Form-007 notifies DWC that an employer, with five or more employees, has experienced an on-the-job or workplace-related injury, illness or workplace fatality.

Employers who fail to file these forms on time may be subject to penalties.

Source: Texas Division of Workers’ Compensation (DWC)