Tornadoes Across Southeast Louisiana Cause Widespread Damage

The National Weather Service confirmed that an EF3 tornado touched down in East New Orleans on Feb. 7. The twister was reported to have caused widespread damage and forced around 100 people from their homes.

NOLA.com reports that roofs were torn off homes, windows were shattered and household possessions were strewn in the streets.

The tornado was one of an estimated seven that touched down in the state as a severe storm system moved through on Tuesday.

The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness said 28 injuries have been reported in the New Orleans region due to the storms. Another nine were reported in the Baton Rouge region and two injuries were reported in the North Shore area.

Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency following the destruction caused by the storm system, which moved through much of southeast Louisiana, including Ascension, Livingston, Orleans, St. James, St. Tammany and Tangipahoa Parishes.

The first tornado was reported to have touched down near Killian, Louisiana, in southern Livingston Parish.

The NWS has estimated but not confirmed that a tornado that touched down east of Donaldsville in St. James Parish was an EF1.

The area hit by the EF3 tornado in East New Orleans was one that was severely damaged by Hurricane Katrina.

In a statement, GOHSEP Director James Waskom said, “The numerous alerts provided by the media, the National Weather Service, local agencies and state agencies likely saved lives considering the widespread damage across the region. We may continue to see more severe weather systems like today’s storms due to our unusually warm winter.”