Demolishing of Baton Rouge Flood-Damaged Homes Set to Begin

Baton Rouge, La., officials are preparing to tear down abandoned homes that were damaged from flooding in August.

The city-parish said in a Feb. 6 news release that officials will start to condemn the abandoned units, with demolition expected to begin on some houses in the coming weeks.

WBRZ-TV reports that structures that cause significant blight, public health and safety concerns will be targeted first.

The mayor’s office says the city was also approved to extend its debris removal process until August.

