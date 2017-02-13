Suspected Shooter in Oklahoma Accused of Stealing Insurance Money

Federal investigators say an Oklahoma man who fatally shot himself this week after being suspected of killing two people was facing felony charges connected to an insurance scheme.

An FBI affidavit alleges that 55-year-old Timothy Michael Deffner of Norman stole more than $67,300 in payments from an insurance company that were meant to cover a property damage claim on a home owned by his in-laws, the Oklahoman reported. He was facing five felony counts of uttering forged instruments in connection to the case.

A warrant was issued for Deffner’s arrest on Tuesday, the same day his estranged wife and her attorney were shot. Police believe Deffner repeatedly shot 49-year-old Cayann Deffner and set her house on fire after shooting her divorce attorney, 47-year-old Bryan Young, at his home. Young died at a hospital.

Authorities said Deffner fled but was found hiding in a thicket near his pickup, which was parked off a gravel road in Pottawatomie County. Deffner shot himself while surrounded by officers, Pottawatomie County Undersheriff J.T. Palmer said.

Cayann Deffner won a protective order against her husband in 2015, following three separate domestic disturbance calls that year. The order prohibited him from possessing a firearm. A daughter also won a protection order against him, after she alleged he sent her dozens of threatening text messages.

