Houston’s Insgroup Acquires Benefits Firm, The Fawcett Group

Houston-based Insgroup Inc. (Insgroup) has acquired The Fawcett Group (Fawcett), a firm specializing in employee benefit plan brokerage and consulting to emerging and mid-market businesses, as well as not-for-profits.

Jan Fawcett-Heilman, owner of The Fawcett Group, joined Insgroup as a vice president in its Employee Benefits Practice, with responsibility for consulting with existing clients and for new business development. David Czarny, who has worked with Fawcett for more than 15 years, also joined Insgroup as an account executive and will continue to work alongside Fawcett-Heilman, servicing her current clients.

Fawcett-Heilman has more than 25 years of experience and is an innovative leader when it comes to delivering true value and consistent quality service to her Employee Benefits clients. She is a Chartered Benefit Consultant designee who likes to collaborate, design, and revitalize employers’ benefit plans.

Insgroup, based in Houston, Texas, was founded in 1978 and has been recognized by Insurance Journal as one of the Top 100 largest independent property/casualty insurance agencies in the United States.

Source: Insgroup