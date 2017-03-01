$1M Insurance Scam Death Leads to 14-Year Sentence for Houston Man

Officials say a Houston man must serve 14 years in prison for his role in the 2014 slaying of a North Texas housekeeper in a $1 million insurance scam.

Bernard “Little Joe” Gorman was sentenced Monday in Fort Worth in a plea agreement.

The 28-year-old Gorman was originally charged with murder in the fatal stabbing of 72-year-old Anita Fox at a Colleyville home. Gorman in January pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder.

Investigators have said they don’t believe Fox knew about the life insurance policy bought in her name. Insurance records show Gorman’s father, Gerard “Joe” Gorman, paid some of the premiums.

A Colleyville police affidavit says investigators believe Gerard Gorman fatally stabbed Fox in order to collect on the policy. His son drove the getaway vehicle.

The father died in 2015 of natural causes.

