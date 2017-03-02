Holmes Murphy Adds Marchino to Dallas Benefits Team

Holmes Murphy & Associates has hired Jeff Marchino as a senior consultant for employee benefits in its Dallas office. Marchino joins the team with more than two decades of experience in the insurance industry.

Marchino will work closely in the business community to develop relationships and implement benefit strategies for new customers to the firm.

Prior to joining the more than 190-member team in the Holmes Murphy Dallas office, Marchino was employed by Aetna as a sales director in the Dallas area.

Source: Holmes Murphy & Associates