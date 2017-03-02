Botkin Joins Lockton Dunning Benefits as VP in Dallas Office

Lockton Dunning Benefits has added Paul M. Botkin as the newest vice president and subject matter expert for its disability consulting and leave administration practice.

Prior to joining Lockton Dunning Benefits, Botkin was responsible for building and managing multiple consulting practices within the employee benefit industry, specifically regarding life and disability management programs.

Botkin has provided direct audit and advisory services to over 26 national disability insurers or TPAs, as well as disability/leave audit services for 15 Fortune 50 clients and for more than 100 Fortune 1,000 clients. He has worked with both public and private sector clients ranging in size from 500 to over 300,000 employees.

Source: Lockton Dunning Benefits