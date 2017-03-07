Texas Re-Certifies 7 Companies to Self-Insure for Workers’ Comp Claims

The Texas Department of Insurance’s Division of Workers’ Compensation (DWC) re-certified seven employers to self-insure workers’ compensation claims. Together, the companies employ about 30,000 people in Texas.
DWC renewed:
- Bradford Holding Company Inc.
- Textron Inc.
- Weyerhaeuser Company
- Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.
- PACCAR Inc
- Ascension Health Alliance
- ABF Freight System Inc.
To be certified to self-insure, a company must meet state requirements and have a minimum workers’ compensation insurance unmodified manual premium of $500,000.
Source: TDI-DWC