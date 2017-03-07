Texas Re-Certifies 7 Companies to Self-Insure for Workers’ Comp Claims

March 7, 2017

The Texas Department of Insurance’s Division of Workers’ Compensation (DWC) re-certified seven employers to self-insure workers’ compensation claims. Together, the companies employ about 30,000 people in Texas.

DWC renewed:

  • Bradford Holding Company Inc.
  • Textron Inc.
  • Weyerhaeuser Company
  • Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.
  • PACCAR Inc
  • Ascension Health Alliance
  • ABF Freight System Inc.

To be certified to self-insure, a company must meet state requirements and have a minimum workers’ compensation insurance unmodified manual premium of $500,000.

Source: TDI-DWC

