Texas Re-Certifies 7 Companies to Self-Insure for Workers’ Comp Claims

The Texas Department of Insurance’s Division of Workers’ Compensation (DWC) re-certified seven employers to self-insure workers’ compensation claims. Together, the companies employ about 30,000 people in Texas.

DWC renewed:

Bradford Holding Company Inc.

Textron Inc.

Weyerhaeuser Company

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.

PACCAR Inc

Ascension Health Alliance

ABF Freight System Inc.

To be certified to self-insure, a company must meet state requirements and have a minimum workers’ compensation insurance unmodified manual premium of $500,000.

Source: TDI-DWC