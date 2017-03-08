Evacuations Ordered as Numerous Fires Burn in Oklahoma

Numerous wildfires are burning in Oklahoma and evacuations have been ordered in the state’s northwest.

Woodward County Emergency Management Director Matt Lehenbauer says up to 200 people had to leave their homes late in the afternoon on March 6 in Woodward County and Beaver County officials told residents of Gate, a town of about 90 people, to leave their homes. Evacuations were also ordered near Laverne and Buffalo in Harper County.

The Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management says one fire has burned more than 151/2 square miles in Beaver County and another 62 1/2 square miles in neighboring Kansas.

Department spokeswoman Keli Cain said fires are also reported in Payne, Logan, Mayes, Beckham, Okmulgee, Osage, Stephens, Texas and Woods counties, but no injuries are reported from any fires.

