SWBC Employee Benefits Consulting Group Promotes Grove, Birdwell

SWBC Employee Benefits Consulting Group (EBCG), based in San Antonio, Texas, has promoted Andrew Grove to senior vice president of Sales & Market Development and Gary Birdwell to senior vice president of Service & Operations.

In his new role, Grove is responsible for the efforts of the EBCG sales team along with the support elements of the wellness program manager and the communications manager for the SWBC Employee Benefits Consulting Group.

Birdwell is responsible for account management along with the operational functions of budgeting, financial management, carrier/vendor management, and agency management systems supporting superior service to all EBCG clients.

SWBC is a diversified financial services company providing a wide range of insurance, mortgage, and investment services to financial institutions, businesses, and individuals.

Source: SWBC