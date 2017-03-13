Agency Cluster, Direct Access Insurance, Expands into Texas

California-based Direct Access Insurance Services (DAIS) is opening up its cluster membership to independent property/casualty agencies in Texas. DAIS said it is appointing Texas agencies that are looking to improve market access, revenue and policy servicing resources.

The current DAIS membership writes more than $400 million in premium annually. Meanwhile, as a subsidiary of Networked Insurance Agents, DAIS offers member agents additional support solutions for business outside the cluster offering.

DAIS has offices in Northern and Southern California, and serves members across the West.

Source: Direct Access Insurance Services (DAIS)