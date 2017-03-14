McKinney Joins EPIC Insurance’s Ascende Unit in Houston

Gary C. McKinney has joined EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants’ Southwest Region Employee Benefits Consulting Practice in Houston, Ascende – an EPIC Company, as business development manager.

McKinney began his career in human resource leadership positions with Schlumberger Ltd. and Compaq Computer Corp. He also served as the human resources vice president of Landmark Graphics Corp., a Halliburton company.

Prior to joining Ascende – an EPIC Company, McKinney worked as a human resources executive for several private equity-backed, rapid growth organizations. McKinney has also held leadership positions for professional organizations, the Human Capital Planning Society and the Information Services Human Resources Association, and has served on the board of the Baylor Research Initiative and Collaborative.

Source: EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants