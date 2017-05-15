Weather Service Confirms Tornado Touchdown in Owasso, Oklahoma

Forecasters say a tornado that hit near Tulsa on May 11 had a preliminary ranking of EF1 with wind speeds of 90 mph to 100 mph.

The National Weather Service in Tulsa says more surveys are underway to determine whether any other twisters struck the state a day earlier.

Trees were downed and some homes sustained roof damage in Owasso, where the EF1 tornado hit. Storm spotters also reported tornadoes in Perkins and Ramona in Oklahoma.

