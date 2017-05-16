Travis Named VP at Texas Wholesale Broker LevelFirst

LevelFirst, the Dallas-based wholesale broker and MGA binding facility owned by IIAT Services Co., has appointed Mary Travis as vice president.

Travis is based in Houston. She will service new and existing clients in the surrounding region.

Travis comes to LevelFirst with more than 25 years in the insurance industry as an excess and surplus lines underwriter. Her experience includes work with IMS/London American and RPS/Leicht General Agency.

She is a member of Houston Insurance Professionals, Insurance Professional of Galveston County, Houston Association of Insurance Professionals and serves on the Membership Committee for the Independent Insurance Agents of Houston.

IIAT Services Co. is affiliated with the Independent Insurance Agents of Texas.

Source: LevelFirst