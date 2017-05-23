Oklahoma’s Insurance Commissioner: Phone Scams Targeting Storm Victims

Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner John D. Doak is urging storm victims to be on the lookout for scam artists.

The Oklahoma Insurance Department’s Anti-Fraud Division has received complaints about suspicious phone calls to storm victims in Elk City and Perkins. The perpetrators falsely claim to represent several well-known insurance companies. Then the caller demands to inspect the consumer’s roof and refuses to take no for an answer.

“These con artists are the lowest of the low,” said Doak. “They prey on disaster victims at a time when they’re emotionally vulnerable, stressed out and dealing with an unfamiliar situation. By giving consumers a heads up, we hope they can better protect themselves.”

Currently, there are no reports of consumers losing money to the scam. The known victims have ended the calls before the scammers made demands for money. The scammers provided a local phone number but it is no longer in service.

In addition to phone calls, scammers may also go door-to-door offering goods or services.

Source: Oklahoma Insurance Department