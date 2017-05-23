BenefitMall in Dallas Names Gomes Executive VP, Benefits Sales

Dallas-based BenefitMall, a provider of employee benefits, human resources and payroll products and services, has reappointed Michael Gomes as executive vice president, Benefits Sales Division.

Gomes will be responsible for all benefits sales and services, including group, self-funded, senior and individual in offices located in 11 states serving 32 markets.

Gomes joined BenefitMall as one of its founding executives in 1999 and served in a variety of leadership capacities. For most of his tenure, Gomes was benefitmall’s executive vice president of Sales and Market Operations.

After an 18-month sabbatical, Gomes rejoined BenefitMall in 2017.

Source: BenefitMall