OSHA, Mid Continent Recommit to Oklahoma Oil and Gas Worker Safety Alliance

U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration and Mid Continent Exploration and Production Safety Network have renewed an alliance to promote safety at oil and gas operations in Oklahoma.

OSHA reported that the alliance is committed to providing information and guidance, and access to training resources and materials. The goal is to improve the safety and health of oil and gas industry workers in the region.

The three-year partnership will continue to promote outreach and communication, participate in joint training events and raise awareness of OSHA’s rulemaking and enforcement initiatives.

“This renewed agreement will continue to enhance advances in safety and health in the oil and gas industry, while positively promoting safety training and education. By doing so, it will ultimately result in a more safe and healthful work environment for all workers,” said Kelly Knighton, OSHA’s regional administrator for the Dallas region.

Source: OSHA