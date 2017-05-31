Toon Joins Combined Agents of America as Production Director

Austin, Texas-based agency partnership, Combined Agents of America (CAA), has added Nikki Toon as production director. Toon has more than a decade of experience working in the insurance industry from a carrier, agency and group perspective.

As production director, Toon will develop and manage CAA member needs and facilitate a formal, organized sales/growth culture within the group. In addition to providing vision and strategic planning functions for value-added services and programs within the CAA group, Toon will assist in creating strategies for carrier accountability and enhanced carrier relationships.

Founded in 1997, Combined Agents of America LLC (CAA) has 55 independent insurance agency members located throughout Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas and Nebraska.

Source: Combined Agents of America