Texas Workers’ Comp Division Improves Readability of Letters to Injured Workers

The Texas Division of Workers’ Compensation announced it has modified form letters it sends to injured employees, making them easier to read.

The DWC said a group of experts from across the agency looked at ways to meet legal requirements for the letters while also making them more readable and useful to injured employees. Eight letters and notices have been redone so far and will be used starting this month.

“Workers’ compensation is complex, and we want to do everything we can to help injured employees get the care and benefits they’re entitled to,” said Commissioner Ryan Brannan. “A clearly written letter can help the employee better understand the process.”

The project started by looking at an inventory of hundreds of letters sent to injured employees, said the division’s Melody May. The letters that are used most frequently were the first to be reviewed and improved.

Source: Texas Department of Insurance