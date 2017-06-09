One More Oklahoma County Gets Post-Storm Disaster Aid

Federal disaster assistance is now available for some businesses and homeowners in Oklahoma’s Beckham County who had property losses as a result of severe weather last month.

Gov. Mary Fallin said that the U.S. Small Business Administration is providing low-interest disaster loans to replace property damaged by the May 16-18 storm that isn’t covered by insurance or other assistance programs.

Loans are also available to businesses that had economic losses due to the storm. Under SBA rules, the adjacent counties of Custer, Greer, Harmon, Kiowa, Roger Mills and Washita are also eligible for assistance.

The state requested disaster assistance on June 2 for more than 160 homes and businesses damaged by the storms, which are blamed for one death.

