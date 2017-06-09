Higginbotham Adds 2 Insurance Brokers in McAllen, Texas Office

Higginbotham has hired insurance brokers John Garcia and Jordan Lewis in its McAllen, Texas, office.

Garcia was added as an associate of employee benefits and Lewis as an associate of business insurance. They join the office’s four existing brokers and support staff to expand the group’s capacity to serve local businesses with insurance and financial services.

Garcia was most recently an agent at New York Life managing life insurance and annuities accounts.

Lewis came to Higginbotham from United Airlines where he was the general manager for operations and airport terminal services.

Fort Worth-based Higginbotham operates 27 offices in Texas and Oklahoma that provide a broad range of insurance, risk management and benefit plan administration services to employers and individuals.

Source: Higginbotham